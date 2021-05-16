State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,145 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Perspecta worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. Perspecta Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

