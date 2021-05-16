State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXT opened at $85.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

