State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 29,311 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of State Street worth $16,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,797,851,000 after buying an additional 339,171 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,562,000 after buying an additional 397,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,200,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in State Street by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,550,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in State Street by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,691,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,078,000 after purchasing an additional 300,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

Shares of STT opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $28.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 129.68%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

