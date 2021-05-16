StaysBASE (SBS) Price Tops $0.0563 on Top Exchanges

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. One StaysBASE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StaysBASE has a market cap of $218,897.42 and approximately $8,398.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StaysBASE has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00089494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.63 or 0.00471129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00229896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004787 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $519.20 or 0.01150401 BTC.

StaysBASE Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,539,563 coins and its circulating supply is 3,888,275 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

Buying and Selling StaysBASE

