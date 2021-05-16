SteepCoin (STEEP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 90.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 92% against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $161,156.78 and approximately $27.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.62 or 0.01444686 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 74% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars.

