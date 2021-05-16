Stellar (XLM) Reaches Market Cap of $15.44 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001512 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $15.44 billion and approximately $4.78 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00090042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.00 or 0.00477779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00228822 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00035163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012348 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,201 coins and its circulating supply is 23,125,356,146 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

