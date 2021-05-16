STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.80.

STERIS stock opened at $197.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.01 and its 200-day moving average is $190.65.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

