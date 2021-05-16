Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

