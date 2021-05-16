stETH (Lido) Reaches Market Cap of $1.27 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $3,659.92 or 0.08162949 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $111,727.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00088883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.35 or 0.00475837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.60 or 0.00231069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004828 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00041417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.84 or 0.01146055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 346,434 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

