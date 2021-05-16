stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,819.76 or 0.07752936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $329,413.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00092692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.19 or 0.00515925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00232311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004945 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.93 or 0.01173021 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00040345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 345,693 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

