Stipend Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Stipend has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $706,383.10 and approximately $452.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,483.37 or 1.00475389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051928 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $672.96 or 0.01423994 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.18 or 0.00713484 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.96 or 0.00385025 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.00243346 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

