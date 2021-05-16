Storiqa (STQ) Hits Market Cap of $391,755.76

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. Storiqa has a market capitalization of $391,755.76 and $1.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storiqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Storiqa has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Storiqa

Storiqa (STQ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 coins and its circulating supply is 10,920,877,605 coins. The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storiqa is medium.com/@storiqa . The official website for Storiqa is storiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Storiqa is a platform created for buyers and sellers all over the world. With an easy-to use online store builder, any seller is able to create their own storefront to sell their goods, while making use of the platform’s wide range of features for a minimal fee. STQ is ERC20 compliant token based on the Etherium network. “

Storiqa Coin Trading

