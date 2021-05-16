Storj (STORJ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $80.27 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Storj coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00003375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $437.24 million and approximately $80.27 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00085727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.85 or 0.01142299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00115003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00061662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,414,449 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

