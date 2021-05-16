StormX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21.95 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One StormX coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StormX has traded down 19% against the US dollar. StormX has a market cap of $330.30 million and approximately $21.95 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00087446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.28 or 0.01078358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00062384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00113747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00062799 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,528,314,908 coins. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

