STRAKS (STAK) Hits Market Cap of $195,397.64

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $195,397.64 and $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,149.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,671.11 or 0.07624384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.49 or 0.02522324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.54 or 0.00636633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.87 or 0.00201183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.28 or 0.00810564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.21 or 0.00648417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.17 or 0.00563186 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

