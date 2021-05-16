Streamr (DATA) Achieves Market Cap of $124.34 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $124.34 million and $65.80 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 870,250,779 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

