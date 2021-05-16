Streamr Trading 13.5% Lower This Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Streamr has a total market cap of $124.34 million and $65.80 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00087940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.25 or 0.01121327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00116214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 870,250,779 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

