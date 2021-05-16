Strong (STRONG) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $135.31 or 0.00290769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $18.71 million and $1.55 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00088884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00489508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00228971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004950 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.96 or 0.01196836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

