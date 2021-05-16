Substratum Trading 29.1% Lower Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $5,054.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

