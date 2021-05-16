Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 187,956 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,956 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $17,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,050,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,033 shares of company stock worth $32,842,400. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.