Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 91,148 Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,148 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Hutchison China MediTech worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCM. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,901,000 after acquiring an additional 253,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 183,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,030,000 after buying an additional 136,387 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after buying an additional 104,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hutchison China MediTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $25.81 on Friday. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

