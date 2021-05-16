Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Guardant Health worth $22,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $416,311,756.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.