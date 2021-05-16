Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 343,022 Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 7.05% of Calyxt worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Calyxt by 523.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

CLXT stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.36. Calyxt, Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLXT shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Neugent bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,940 shares in the company, valued at $31,363. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

