Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 384,626 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,626 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $19,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,966,000 after buying an additional 4,278,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,148 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

