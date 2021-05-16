Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Beam Therapeutics worth $18,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,945,000 after buying an additional 931,108 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 45,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 59,935 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $16,674,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $71.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.12. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $126.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

