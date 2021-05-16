Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 115.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,051 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.83% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $23,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.