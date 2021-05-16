Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,833 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.50% of Codexis worth $22,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at $939,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $755,200. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

