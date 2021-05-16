Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $15.63 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,352 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Americold Realty Trust worth $15,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,382,000 after buying an additional 797,632 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $439,435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,041 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,849,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,592 shares of company stock worth $8,613,386 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

