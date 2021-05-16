Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $16.50 Million Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,833,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,794 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of B2Gold worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.10 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.