Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $18.46 Million Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Pan American Silver worth $18,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

PAAS opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 106.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.95.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

