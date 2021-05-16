Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $19.28 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202,444 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Cameco worth $19,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,966,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $20.27.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.