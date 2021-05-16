Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $21.88 Million Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Erie Indemnity worth $21,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $203.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.03 and its 200-day moving average is $235.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.43. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $266.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $630.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.30 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.