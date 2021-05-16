Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $22.69 Million Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Huazhu Group worth $22,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

