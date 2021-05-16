Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $23.19 Million Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of CAE worth $23,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

