Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $23.88 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Discovery worth $23,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,798,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

