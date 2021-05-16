Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,955 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.87% of Accolade worth $21,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,847,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,753,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after purchasing an additional 526,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Accolade by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,131,000 after purchasing an additional 503,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 643,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,004,000 after acquiring an additional 297,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Accolade’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

