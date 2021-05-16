Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,121 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of CyrusOne worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -267.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

