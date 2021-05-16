Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Autohome worth $13,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Autohome by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Autohome by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

Shares of ATHM opened at $90.66 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

