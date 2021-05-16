Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,786 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $99.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

