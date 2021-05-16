Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $13.91 Million Investment in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 426,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,906,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of MGM Growth Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

