Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 79,301 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of XPeng worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

