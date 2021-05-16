Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Cellectis worth $17,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cellectis by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Cellectis S.A. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $34.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLLS. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.