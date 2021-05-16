Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Zai Lab worth $24,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZLAB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $1,629,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,351,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $24,294,392 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $152.93 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). As a group, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

