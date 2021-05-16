Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,769 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Sealed Air worth $20,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,214,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after acquiring an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,815,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

