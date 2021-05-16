Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.65% of Hercules Capital worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 101,148 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTGC. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

