Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of AMERCO worth $17,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $617.14 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $280.01 and a 1-year high of $657.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $608.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.87.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

