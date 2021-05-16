Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,072 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,072 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after acquiring an additional 956,382 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,165,000 after purchasing an additional 576,952 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,414,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $41.72 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

