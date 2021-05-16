Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 20,268 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $19,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 624,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after buying an additional 452,334 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $5,261,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 914.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 158,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 143,275 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KNX opened at $48.88 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.98 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

