Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 224,453 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,453 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Altice USA worth $23,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,052 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,224,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $477,338.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,473,419 shares in the company, valued at $54,428,097.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,900. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.35.

NYSE ATUS opened at $37.83 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

