Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,019 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,019 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Imperial Oil worth $18,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,711,000 after buying an additional 135,301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after buying an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after buying an additional 165,977 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,285,000 after buying an additional 150,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

IMO stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

